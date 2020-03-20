Longview church mourns loss of Senior Pastor

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Mobberly Baptist Church in Longview is mourning the loss of their pastor Glynn Stone.

Dear Mobberly Family,

It is with great sadness that we share that Pastor Glynn Stone died today in a one-vehicle automobile crash. We know this news is shocking and hard to understand. Processing this information is likely confusing and painful, and we would be remiss to ignore the fact that there is a plethora of emotions among you.

In times like these, we believe trusting the Lord and turning to Him in prayer is the best response. First, please pray for Pastor Glynn’s wife Angie and their three children as they grieve this sudden loss. Second, pray for our church leadership and members as we process the difficult news.

We will share further details at a later time. Right now, we are focused on ministering to Pastor Glynn’s family, our staff and our members.

The Longview Worship Center is open for prayer until 9 p.m. tonight.