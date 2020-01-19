Longview celebrates life, legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview community came together Saturday to celebrate the life of slain civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and what his legacy means to this country.

Residents paraded through Longview streets in a show of unity, a tribute to the man who gave his life fighting for racial equality.

“It’s important to be a part of this because Martin Luther King and other civil rights leaders in their day really paved their way for African American people,” said Longview resident Alanna Richardson. “So its important to us to continue to allow his dream to live.”

Longview hosts the parade every year.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday, is this Monday.