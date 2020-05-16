Longview bar opens in defiance of governor’s orders

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Governor Abbott has yet to announce when bars will be allowed to re-open.

They were excluded from the first phases of re-opening Texas.

One Longview bar owner has had enough.

Many in the city are growing weary of strict orders.

Outlaws Longview Bar reopened Friday night.

Melissa Lynn Kelly is now part of the wave of owners going against government orders in order to survive.

A sign on the side of “Outlaws” reads “Open the bars Governor Abbott.“

“There are places going out of business every day,” Kelly said. “I’m not far from it. Every day. We have to open and try. We’re going to have to because we can’t pay the bills anymore.”

Restaurants, retailers, barber shops are all open while gyms have permission to re-open Monday.

But for bars, it is “to be determined.”

“Everything around us is open,” Kelly explained. “Us and tattoo shops, it almost feels like they’re discriminating. I hate to use that word but that’s almost what it feels like.”

Then there’s this. Large gatherings were seen in Longview.

It shows people defying social distancing guidelines.

One week after this video was taken, the city posted a sign reading, “No large groups. Four person max. Practice social distancing at all times.”

A sign that we’re far from returning to normal.