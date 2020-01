LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) One person is behind bars following a shooting in Longview on Thursday.

According to the department, they were called to the scene of a shooting in the 900 block of South High Street.

One person is in custody, but the identity of that person has not been released at this time.

Police have not released information as to if anyone was injured in the incident.

This is a developing situation. KETK will continue to keep you informed as new information is released.