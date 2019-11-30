London celebrating bystanders who fought back against knife-wielding terrorist

LONDON, England (KETK) – London, and all of Britain, is celebrating the heroics of bystanders who rushed in to take down a knife-wielding terrorist on London Bridge before police could arrive.

Video shared on Twitter and Facebook shows the men rushing in to help, one armed with a fire extinguisher and another with a 5-foot-long tusk of a narwhal he had grabbed from the wall of Fishmongers Hall while apparently attending a conference there.

Nothing but admiration and grateful awe for the brave bystanders that took on what appeared to be a suicide bomber with fire extinguishers and an antique narwhal tusk grabbed from Fishmongers Hall. Thank you Lukasz for your tremendous heroism. pic.twitter.com/8awt9ilAtA — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) November 30, 2019

Video shows the man spraying the fire extinguisher also trying to hit the suspect with the “weapon” while other bystanders rushed in to join the group effort to stop him, wrestling him to the ground and stripping away his knives.

Other social media video shows another man, identified by some media outlets to be a plainclothes policeman, calmly walking away from the scene with one of the attacker’s knives, making sure it could not be used to kill again.

The attacker, later identified as 28-year-old convicted terrorist Usman Khan, was restrained until police arrived and- after he flashed what looked like a suicide vest – shot him dead. Two people were killed and three wounded in his attack.

The Union Flag flies at half mast on the Victoria Tower, in London, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. UK counterterrorism police on Saturday searched for clues into how a man imprisoned for terrorism offenses before his release last year managed to stab several people before being tackled by bystanders and shot dead by officers on London Bridge. Two people were killed and three wounded. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

The attack has raised uncomfortable questions for Britain’s government and security services. Police said Khan was convicted in 2012 of terrorism offenses and released in December 2018 “on license,” which means he had to meet certain conditions or face returning to prison. Several British media outlets reported that he was wearing an electronic ankle bracelet at the time of the attack.

But while official Britain struggles with the question of how a convicted terrorist was free enough to attack again, the nation is also celebrating the heroics of those who rushed in to stop what could have been a much more deadly spree.

Queen Elizabeth II released a statement offering condolences to the families of the victims while also expressing “my enduring thanks to the police and emergency services, as well as the brave individuals who put their own lives at risk to selflessly help and protect others.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a statement on Twitter in which he paid tribute “to the extraordinary bravery of those members of the public who physically intervened to protect the lives of others.”

And London Mayor Sadiq Khan told the BBC he is “in awe of the people who ran towards danger to keep us all safe. The bravery of the emergency services and ordinary Londoners is incredible.”

I am in awe of the people who ran towards danger to keep us all safe. The bravery of the emergency services and ordinary Londoners is incredible. @bbcbreakfast: pic.twitter.com/gcyIkKNMkH — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) November 30, 2019

The men who rushed in, meanwhile, appear not to be overly impressed with themselves and their actions.

One of the everyday heroes, identified as 24-year-old tour guide Thomas Gray, said he and a friend were driving over London Bridge when they noticed the commotion.

Gray said he and his mate “sort of saw that there was one chap running away from about sort of five guys running him down with sort of a fire extinguisher.”

Thomas Gray, one of the “everyday heroes” of the London Bridge terror attack

With no more to go on than that, “Stevie and I just thought, you know what to do and kind of ran towards it,” Gray said. “Left the cars where they were and then tried to do our best to apprehend the suspect.”

After it was all over, Gray treated his part in the extraordinary incident with typical English understatement.

“Stevie and I, who is the chap I was with, we both did the British thing and went to the pub. Had a pint. Kind of shook it off and then came back here to to let the police know that I was here with the keys to the cars. And I want to move one of them. And I was then escorted down here to give a full statement.”

Rarely was a pint more well deserved.