Local hair salon incorporates guidelines to ensure safety of employees, customers

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Local salons are going the extra mile to make sure their customers feel safe when entering their business after being closed for nearly six weeks.

Barbershops and beauty salons can reopen on Friday with specific guidelines to ensure everyone is practicing social distancing protocols.

Prism Beauty Bar in Tyler has made the necessary adjustments to ensure she can be ready for clients.

“Between each client, we will be sanitizing the full station,” said Hayley Cox, the owner. “We have one empty station between each stylist so some of the stylists have to move their stations around and I have moved my station into was used to be our wax room.”

She also said only one guest is allowed per stylist meaning clients aren’t allowed to bring others with them including children.

To practice proper cleaning, companies like “Office Pride” help businesses go further and disinfect surfaces.

“Where you’re not just spraying and wiping but now you’re spraying and then you’re using the dwell time every product on the shelf has a different dwell time and if you spray it and just wipe it off and it’s gotta five minute dwell time it’s clean but it’s not disinfected,” said David Stein, with Office Pride.

Prism Beauty Bar is accepting appointments over the phone but walk-ins are not allowed at this time.