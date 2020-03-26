Local farmers come together to offer essentials to East Texans while shelves remain bare

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – While some small businesses are struggling because of the coronavirus outbreak, others are thriving. One local dairy farm is making it their mission to provide goods East Texans need.

The Waldo Way Dairy Farm has been offering raw milk and other farm-to-table products for several years. The dairy recently opened the doors to a new location in Tyler.

“I knew for some reason that we needed to open this place up, and we pushed and pushed and pushed and got this place open. We’ve been open a month today in this location and we have been put on the map, because people are looking for that real local food to consume for their families,” said Ris Waldo, co-owner of The Waldo Way Dairy Farm.

Especially now that shelves across the country more often than not are bare.

“They cannot get their meat, they cannot get milk, they cannot get butter, they cannot get eggs, and we are that source and we have been that source for 7 years,” said Waldo.

With the closures of farmer’s markets across the state due to the virus, partnerships with other local farms were created and now their shelves are fully stocked.

“People have reached out to us, the other farmers, the locals, have reached out to us and said hey, can I put my things in your store, both in Mineola and the Lindale location,” said Waldo.

The collaborative effort is giving East Texans the essentials they need all in one place.

“We’re open all week long, we offer great products, local products and we’re here more than ever to help our community out because of the current crisis of the world right now,” said Trenton Montgomery, co-owner of The Waldo Way Dairy Farm.

Local farmers coming together to answer the needs of their community.

You can visit The Waldo Way Dairy Farm in Mineloa at 395 County Road 2482, Mineola, TX 75773 or the Tyler location at 13325 Hwy 69 N, Tyler, TX 75706.