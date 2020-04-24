Local businesses join together to give free meals to first responders

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tobacco Junction teamed up with local businesses to provide free meals to first responders in Tyler.

Holly Tree Country Club, Dakota’s, and Rick’s on the Square to give free meals to first responders showed their appreciation to those who put themselves at risk to keep us safe.

“They’re on the front lines. They’re exposed to risks that are greater than most of us are exposed to. So we, and myself especially, appreciate that they have placed themselves in that ‘line of fire’ so to speak. Bringing some awareness to their restaurants and make sure when this is over people will think of them and remember to come back. Also doing something beneficial for first responders,” said Tony Cooper, President of Tobacco Junction.

Each restaurant practiced curbside service where first responders ordered their meal and it was brought out to them within five to 10 minutes.

“Teaming up with tobacco junction, them doing this, we thought it was such a fantastic idea. To give back to everyone that’s putting her life on the line,” said Randi Mahomes, from Holly Tree Country Club.

Everyone had their meal provided for free and Cooper hopes to partner with Marshall resteraunts to provide the same service next week in Marshall.

“We always appreciate it when the community takes care of us and helps us out, in whatever capacity. We appreciate Tobacco Junction for doing this for us. The outpouring love that we’ve seen from different companies and the community has been great during this time, ” says Reginald Conely, with the Tyler Police Department.