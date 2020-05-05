Local beekeepers on edge as dangerous hornets threaten to invade U.S.

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Scientists in Washington State discovered that giant hornets from Japan are now living in the Seattle area.

The invasive species is known as the “murder hornet” and their venomous sting can kill a human if they are stung several times.

“It’s the largest hornet in the world and it is a predator on other insects. It also attacks the nests of other types of bees and wasps and it will attack and rob honey bee nests,” said entomologist Mike Merchant.

While most people are afraid for their safety, East Texas beekeepers are focusing on keeping their bees safe.

“We’d have to maybe re-outfit our boxes and pour bottom boards to make sure the couldn’t get it and the bees could get out. Who knows how long it will take from the northwest all the way down to Texas so equipment adjustment is going to be one of the issues we have to deal with, ” said Thomas.

Scientists don’t know how long they’ll take to get to Texas. In the meantime, they’re doing what they can to protect other insects and people.