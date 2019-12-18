House votes to impeach President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (WFLA/AP) – President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday night, becoming only the third American chief executive to be formally charged under the Constitution’s ultimate remedy for high crimes and misdemeanors.

The historic vote split along party lines, much the way it has divided the nation, over the charges that the 45th president abused the power of his office by enlisting a foreign government to investigate a political rival ahead of the 2020 election. The House was also voting on a charge that he then obstructed Congress in its investigation.

The articles of impeachment, the political equivalent of an indictment, now go to the Senate for trial. If Trump is acquitted by the Republican-led chamber, as expected, he would have to run for reelection carrying the enduring mark of impeachment on his purposely disruptive presidency.

The trial is expected to begin in January in the Senate, where a vote of two-thirds is necessary for conviction. While Democrats had the majority in the House to impeach Trump, Republicans control the Senate and few if any are expected to diverge from plans to acquit the president ahead of early state election-year primary voting.

ORIGINAL TIMELINE:

2:45 p.m. – Texas Congressman Lance Gooden (R-Jacksonville) made a brief statement during House debate, defending President Trump from impeachment. Gooden said that Democrats are so “dead set against the President that they will do anything to impeach him.”

12:45 p.m. – Members of the House are taking turns to speak on the floor during the impeachment debate. Each member is taking about a minute and a half to two minutes.

12:44 p.m. – President Trump tweeted again as the House debate got underway.

SUCH ATROCIOUS LIES BY THE RADICAL LEFT, DO NOTHING DEMOCRATS. THIS IS AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA, AND AN ASSAULT ON THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2019

12:10 p.m. – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is on the floor, kicking off what is expected to be six hours of debate on the articles of impeachment. Each side will get three hours.

“We gather today under the dome of this temple of democracy to exercise one of the most solemn powers that this body can take,” Pelosi said.

12 p.m. – The House is set to begin its debate on the impeachment of President Donald Trump. They are reading aloud House Resolution 755 – the articles of impeachment – now.

You can read the full resolution here.

11:22 a.m. – The House is voting on the rules for Wednesday’s impeachment debate after about an hour of debating.

10 a.m. – House Democrats voted down Rep. McCarthy’s motion. The House is now beginning its debate on the Rules Committee’s guidelines for the impeachment debate. This is not the debate of the actual articles of impeachment – it’s about the ground rules for the impeachment debate.

This debate is expected to last about an hour.

9:35 a.m. – The House did not adopt the motion to adjourn introduced by Rep. Biggs. Moments later, Rep. Kevin McCarthy introduced another procedural motion, arguing that Democrats overstepped in their impeachment inquiry.

McCarthy’s motion is “disapproving the manner in which Chairman Adam B. Schiff and Chairman Jerrold Lewis Nadler have conducted Committee action during the Impeachment Inquiry of President Donald John Trump.”

HAPPENING NOW → Chairmen Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler have abused their power. I am calling for a vote on a privileged resolution to condemn their actions. pic.twitter.com/UaMfXBnGlg — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) December 18, 2019

GOP members have requested an official vote. That will take 15 minutes.

9:15 a.m. – Shortly after the House gaveled in at 9 a.m., Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) made a motion to adjourn. The House has been voting on that motion since then, and Democrats are expected to kill the motion.

Once that vote is over, the House is expected to start an hour of debate on the rule for consideration of the articles of impeachment.

9 a.m. – After a month of debate, the House will finish its argument and likely vote on the two Articles of Impeachment brought against President Donald Trump. The House Rules Committee voted to approve six hours of debate on the House floor Wednesday: 3 hours each for Democrats and Republicans.

President Trump faces articles of impeachment related to his conduct in connection with Ukraine, one charging him with abuse of power and another charging him with obstruction of Congress.

The president was busy on Twitter in the hours leading up to the House debate, tweeting and retweeting news articles and quotes about him. He also tweeted a message saying what’s happening to him “should never happen to another president again.”

Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG! A terrible Thing. Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2019

Join host J.B. Biunno and political reporter Evan Donovan beginning at 8:45 a.m. ET for a breakdown on the impeachment vote. They will bring you coverage throughout the day with Washington correspondents Trevor Shirley and Jessi Turnure.

Trump, who would be just the third U.S. president to be impeached, on Tuesday fired off a furious letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi denouncing the “vicious crusade” against him, but he also acknowledged he was powerless to stop the expected outcome.

If the House votes Wednesday to impeach Trump, as expected, the process then moves to the Senate, which would then hold a trial early next year.