LIVE: Joe Biden wins South Carolina primary, Sanders coming in at second

SPARTANBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Former Vice President Joe Biden has been declared the winner of the South Carolina primary.

This is Biden’s first victory in three tries at the Democratic nomination, and it came during the fourth Democratic primary contest of the 2020 election season.

He will win at least 14 of the state’s 54 pledged delegates.

Biden’s victory was propelled by black voters, those over the age of 65, and moderate voters, according to preliminary results. He won 60% of the black vote, far ahead of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who got roughly 17%.

Sanders is currently in second place, with Tom Steyer in third.

Candidates who earn more than 15% of the vote statewide or in a congressional district in the state will be eligible for national delegates.

Polls closed at 6 p.m. local time in the state, the last primary before next week’s Super Tuesday, in which 14 states, including Texas and California, and the territory of American Samoa, will vote.

About one-third of all pledged delegates, or 1,344, are at stake in Super Tuesday. A candidate will need 1,991 pledged delegates to win the Democratic nomination on the first ballot of the convention in Milwaukee in July.

South Carolina has long been seen as a “firewall” for Biden, a state he was practically assured to win. The victory could provide a much-needed lift to his struggling campaign.

Only Biden and California billionaire Tom Steyer planned to mark primary night in the state, as the rest of the field stumped across the spectrum of Super Tuesday states that vote next week.

About 40% of voters in South Carolina picked health care as the top issue, while 22% said the economy and jobs are most important. That’s according to an AP VoteCast survey of the electorate. Fourteen percent of voters identified climate change.

Close to 9 in 10 Democratic voters said it’s important for their nominee to be a strong leader.