LIVE: Smith County officials discuss mental health in criminal justice system in virtual townhall

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County officials are hosting a virtual townhall to discuss mental health issues in the criminal justice system.

Speaker include:

  • Smith County Commissioner JoAnn Hampton
  • Smith County Sheriff’s Office Chief John Shoemaker
  • Pre-Trial Release Director Gary Pinkerton
  • Assistant District Attorney Thomas Wilson
  • Andrews Center Chief Executive Officer Waymon Stewart

Anyone who is in need of mental health support or services is urged to call 211, a statewide resource line, or 877-934-2131 for local support and services.

