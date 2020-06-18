LIVE: Smith County officials discuss mental health in criminal justice system in virtual townhall

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County officials are hosting a virtual townhall to discuss mental health issues in the criminal justice system.
Speaker include:
- Smith County Commissioner JoAnn Hampton
- Smith County Sheriff’s Office Chief John Shoemaker
- Pre-Trial Release Director Gary Pinkerton
- Assistant District Attorney Thomas Wilson
- Andrews Center Chief Executive Officer Waymon Stewart
Anyone who is in need of mental health support or services is urged to call 211, a statewide resource line, or 877-934-2131 for local support and services.