TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Rep. Louie Gohmert talked about his experience with COVID-19 live with Neal Barton and Kaci Koviak.

The Congressman was diagnosed with the illness July 29 before joining President Trump on Air Force 1 for a trip to Texas.

He told the KETK anchors that he has been achy and somewhat weak, “like with the flu,” but is recovering well.

He said he also plans to donate his plasma once cleared by doctors to help others suffering from the illness.

