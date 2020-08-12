Biden, Harris make first appearance as Democratic running mates at Delaware high school

WILMINGTON, Delaware (KETK) – Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will make his first official appearance with his chosen running mate, Senator Kamala Harris of California, at a high school in Wilmington, Delaware.

The duo will discuss their shared vision for how to defeat President Trump and then lead the country through a pandemic, its economic fallout, and a long-simmering reckoning with racism.

In keeping with measures to mitigate against the spread of COVID-19, there will be no audience at the event.

The two are expected after the event to appear together for an online fundraiser designed to give small donors an introduction to the Democratic presidential ticket.

Harris is the first Black woman to compete on a major party’s presidential ticket.

She is the daughter of an Indian immigrant mother and a Jamaican immigrant father.