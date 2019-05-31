LIVE IN STUDIO: Rep. Gohmert says Mueller 'not an honest arbiter of justice' Video

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - Congressman Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) stopped by the KETK studios Thursday to discuss the latest news out of Washington with Neal Barton and Kaci Koviak.

The discussion focused on former Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III, who spoke from the Department of Justice Wednesday to announce the closing of the special counsel office and his formal resignation from the Justice Department.

In his 9-minute address, Mueller talked about the Russian interference in the 2016 election, a matter he said "deserves the attention of every American," and his investigation of President Trump for allegations of obstruction of justice.

Gohmert again took issue, as he has frequently done, with the entire special counsel investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election and allegations of obstruction of justice by President Trump.

He said the special counsel's investigation was never needed even to investigate Russian meddling.

"We didn't need a special counsel to get the indictments that he got," Gohmert said. "A U.S. Attorney or the DoJ could have done it."

He launched his fiercest criticism against Mueller himself.

Gohmert said the former Director of the FBI and former deputy attorney general "is not an honest arbiter of justice" who "has no problem going after innocent people and destroying their lives."

He said he doubts Mueller will appear before committees in either the House or Senate, saying, "I'd be surprised, based on his performance yesterday, if he didn't have deal" not to be called before the House or Senate Judicial Committees.

"I don't expect him to be called," Gohmert said. But "I sure hope he would because he's got a lot of answering to do."

Watch the video to see the entire conversation.