LIVE BLOG: Keeping up with coronavirus in East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, several declarations from national and local sources have occurred as well as businesses and city closures.

Below is a live blog of major events and coronavirus cases that affect the East Texas region.

March 10 – First coronavirus case in Gregg County

The first East Texas case of the coronavirus was confirmed by the CDC in Georgia. Officials say the patient traveled within the U.S., has mild symptoms, and is in self-isolation at home.

March 11 – World Health Organization declares COVID-19 a pandemic

The WHO declared a global coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday.

March 13 – Three coronavirus cases in Smith County

Three people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Smith County. No details about the patients have been released, but one patient is in serious condition. All cases are believed to be travel-related.

Gov. Abbott declared a “state of disaster” for Texas on Friday. He said it authorizes, “the use of all available and necessary state and government resources to help respond to COVID-19.”

March 14 – Four coronavirus cases in Smith County

A fourth coronavirus case was confirmed by NET Health on Saturday evening. The source of the exposure remains unknown but the patient is in self-isolation at home.

Gregg County declared a “local state of disaster” in response to the spread of the coronavirus. The declaration can last for a maximum of seven days, according to Texas law but it can be renewed. It also activates the Gregg County Emergency Plan.

Smith County Judge Nathan Moran has issued a “Declaration of Local Disaster” in response to the spread of the coronavirus. The declaration can last for a maximum of seven days, according to Texas law but it can be renewed. It also activates the Smith County Emergency Management Plan.

Lindale declared a “local state of disaster” in response to the spread of the coronavirus. The city has closed all public facilities and will limit city activities until April 16.

March 17 – Five coronavirus cases in Smith County

NET Health confirmed a fifth coronavirus case in Smith County on Tuesday. The patient had direct exposure to a confirmed case in Smith County.

Whitehouse declared a “local state of disaster” in response to the spread of the coronavirus. The city has closed several public offices and facilities until further notice.

