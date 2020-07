LIVE BLOG: Keeping up with coronavirus in East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, several declarations from national and local sources have occurred as well as businesses and city closures.

Below is a live blog of major events and coronavirus cases that affect the East Texas region since the 2nd spike began.

This is the second live blog and will be updated starting Wednesday, July 1. The original coverage can be found on our original blog.

The blog will be updated on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

July 2 – East Texas is at 5,493 cases, 170 deaths, and 2,856 recoveries

Anderson – 146, (94 recovered)

Angelina – 519, 9 deaths (225 recovered)

Bowie – 286, 17 deaths (119 recovered)

Camp – 118, 1 death (106 recovered)

Cass – 47, 2 deaths (38 recovered)

Cherokee – 148, 2 deaths (50 recovered)

Franklin – 41 (24 recovered)

Gregg – 389, 14 deaths (145 recovered)

Harrison – 315, 30 deaths (232 recovered)

Henderson – 143, 4 deaths (73 recovered)

Hopkins – 59 (41 recovered)

Houston – 162 (135 recovered)

Marion – 28, 1 death (20 recovered)

Morris – 39 (31 recovered)

Nacogdoches – 408, 24 deaths (289 recovered)

Panola County – 221, 22 deaths (61 recovered)

Polk – 155 (42 recovered)

Rains – 13 (5 recovered)

Rusk – 89, 3 deaths (60 recovered)

Sabine – 24 (12 recovered)

San Augustine – 110, 7 deaths (34 recovered)

Shelby – 277, 10 deaths (146 recovered)

Smith – 654, 4 deaths (293 recovered)

Titus – 828, 5 deaths (596 recovered)

Trinity – 36 (20 recovered)

Upshur – 61 (36 recovered)

Van Zandt – 98, 3 deaths (31 recovered)

Wood – 92, 5 deaths (55 recovered)

July 1 – East Texas is at 5,380 cases, 170 deaths, and 2,856 recoveries