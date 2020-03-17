LIST: Tyler businesses adjust services in response to COVID-19 and ‘social-distancing’

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The CDC released guidelines for ‘social-distancing’ which recommends canceling all events and gathering of more than 250 people to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. This has caused many businesses to alter store hours and adjust their services.

As of Monday, five cases have been confirmed in East Texas with four in Smith County and one in Gregg county.

Local attractions

Caldwell Zoo will be closed until April 3 to protect visitors and employees.

The Discovery Science Place will be closed until Friday, March 20. During the time, the museum will comprehensively clean surfaces, spaces, and manipulatives.

Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary will be closed until Friday, March 20 to protect the animals, staff, and visitors.

TJC Earth and Space Science Center will be closed until Monday, March 23 to protect staff and guests. During the closure, comprehensive cleaning of all hard surface including doors, walls, displays, and seats will take place.

The Tyler Museum of Art is closed to the public until Sunday, March 29. During the closure, the institution will undergo a deep and thorough cleaning.

Liberty Hall will be closed until Wednesday, April 1 following the City of Tyler’s decision to close all public facilities.

East Texas Symphony Orchestra will be postponing its March 28 concert.

Local businesses

Stanley’s BBQ has closed their dining room until further notice. They will continue to offer service, but only through online ordering and phone calls.

Corporate locations

Nike closed all stores until March 27. Customers can still shop online or on the app.

Chick-fil-A announced that it will be closing dining rooms and playgrounds temporarily. Locations will offer service through drive-thrus, takeout, and delivery.

Starbucks will remain open for business but will only serve to-go items until further notice. Corporate will be closing all inside and patio seating but allow people to order to-go drinks and food inside or through the drive-thru.

McDonald’s announced that they will be closing dining rooms and playgrounds until further notice. The fast-food restaurant will still offer service to people who order to-go items inside or through the drive-thru.

Whataburger is closing dine-in eating until further notice. The company will offer service through the drive-thru.

Movie Theaters

AMC Theaters will be capping the amount of seating in each theater to 50% of normal capacity. They are also adding stringent health and safety cleaning protocols between each showtime.

Times Square Grand Slam is limiting the number of ticket sales to a maximum of 50. They are continuing with the option to choose seats and have added extra time between showtimes to allow for stringent cleaning and sanitation.

Studio Movie Grill is limiting seat availability to 50 or less in each theater. They are also continuing and re-evaluating their already stringent cleaning and sanitation protocols.

Regal Theaters is closing all locations until further notice. Starting Tuesday, March 17 the company will suspend payments for all unlimited members until they reopen.

Grocery Stores

Brookshire’s is temporarily modifying store hours to help with restocking and sanitation. Currently, all Brookshire’s locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. until further notice.

Walmart is modifying store hours temporarily to help with the demand of buyers. Currently, all Walmart stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. until further notice.

Schools

