LIST: Super Bowl watch parties around East Texas

EAST TEXAS — KETK and Fox 51 is your home for everything Super Bowl this year.

And if you’re looking for a place to watch Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49’ers, we’ve got you covered.

TYLER

LONGVIEW

Motion Church – 110 Triple Creek Dr, Longview, free admission

Outlaws Bar – 1315 U.S 80, Longview, free admission

New Covenant Church – I-20 and FM 2087, Longview, free admission

WHITEHOUSE

Montez Creekside – 1010 Highway 110 N, Whitehouse, free admission

JACKSONVILLE

Texas Ranch Grills – 365 County Road 3311, Jacksonville, free admission

PALESTINE

Stadium Sports Bar – 216 Salt Works Road, Palestine, free admission

MARSHALL

Marshall Elks Lodge – 411 E Austin Street, Marshall, free admission

CHANDLER

Chandler FUMC – 507 N Broad Street, Chandler, free admission

NACOGDOCHES

LugNutz Bar – 5287 S U.S. Highway 59, Nacogdoches, free admission

Lanana Creek Icehouse – 109 Wettermark, Nacogdoches, free admission

Is your business hosting a watch party? Let us know and we can add you to the list. Just email: cwood@easttexasmatters.com.