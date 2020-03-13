LIST: Local school districts extending spring break schedules due to coronavirus concerns

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – School districts across East Texas are extending spring break schedules in proactive efforts to protect students, staff, and families from the coronavirus.
This list will be updated as districts publish and alter their schedules. Please keep checking here for the latest information.
The distruict names link to their websites or Facebook posts where available.
Extend spring break to Friday, March 20
Classes will resume for these schools on March 23 unless otherwise listed
- Alto ISD
- Arp ISD
- Bishop Gorman Middle and High School
- Bullard ISD
- Chapel Hill ISD
- Grapeland ISD
- Hallsville ISD
- Harmony ISD
- Hawkins ISD
- Henderson ISD (Teachers return March 23, students March 24)
- Huntington ISD
- Jacksonville ISD (Jacksonville ISD will offer lunch to students during closure)
- Kennard ISD
- King’s Academy Christian School
- Latexo ISD
- Leverett’s Chapel ISD
- Lindale ISD
- Mineola ISD
- New Summerfield ISD
- Rusk ISD
- Trinity ISD
- Trinity School of Texas
- Troup ISD
- Tyler Classical Academy
- Tyler ISD
- Union Hill ISD
- West Rusk ISD
- Whitehouse ISD
- Winona ISD
Extend spring break to Friday, March 27
Classes will resume for these schools on March 30 unless otherwise listed