LIST: East Texas high school modify graduation ceremonies in compliance with TEA guidelines

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – High schools across East Texas are making modifications to their senior graduation ceremonies while following the TEA guidelines. Districts are outlining safe ways to practice social distancing protocols with the ability to still honor their student’s accomplishments.

Below is a compiled list of schools and what plans they have released regarding graduation. The list is updated as information continues to change.

Anderson County

Frankston High School is keeping with its in-person graduation ceremony which will be held on June 19 but includes restrictions to protect students and families. The number of family members will be limited and parking and seating will be assigned. Those who cannot attend the ceremony can watch it through the Facebook live stream.

Camp County

Pittsburg High School honored its seniors by posting signs in front of a pavilion with the name and photo of each in their cap and gowns. Regarding graduation, the plan is to continue with the original scheduled date of May 22 at 8 p.m. at Pirate Stadium. The district said the ability to hold the ceremony before June is due to the fact that Camp County has fewer than five active cases. Restrictions will be in place including a limited number of guests for each student, assigned seating to follow social distancing protocols, and a screening process for everyone entering the ceremony.

Franklin County

Mt. Vernon High School announced its graduating ceremony will be held on May 29 at the Don Meredith Stadium. More details are to come regarding guests and social distancing guidelines.

Harrison County

Hallsville High School will hold its graduation ceremony on Monday, June 1 at the Bobcat Stadium. Each senior will be given four tickets for family members to attend. More details are to come regarding social distancing guidelines.

Smith County

Mineola High School announced it will be honoring seniors with an outdoor ceremony by holding graduation on Friday, June 5 at 8 p.m. a the Meredith Memorial Stadium. More details are to come regarding guests and social distancing guidelines.

Stephen F. Austin University announced an alternative to their traditional spring commencement which was postponed in early March. SFA announced that a virtual commencement ceremony will take place beginning at 6 a.m. on May 30. More details are to follow regarding what the ceremony will entail.

Tyler ISD is moving ahead with graduation plans including the original dates set on May 22 at 8 p.m. for John Tyler High School and May 23 at 8 p.m. for Robert E. Lee. Restrictions will be put in place including the number of guests allowed.

Tyler Junior College will be hosting a ‘victory lap’ through campus for graduates due to the cancellation of graduation. The drive-thru celebration will take place on Friday, May 8 starting at 12 p.m. The route starts at the corner of East Devine Street and South Mahone Avenue where drivers will taken an immediate right on Mahone, right on Lake street and left on Baxter Avenue.

UT Tyler rescheduled its spring commencement to be held on September 11 and 12. While there is not a traditional fall ceremony, those who finish coursework in the summer will have the option to walk the stage in September or December. Despite the change, the university has released a list of all graduates to mark their accomplishments.

Titus County

Mt. Pleasant High School announced several changes to graduation including limiting guests and live streaming the event on Facebook for those who can’t attend. Graduation is to be held on June 5 at 8 p.m. at Sam Parker Stadium.

Upshur County

Gilmer High School has released its modified graduation ceremony that includes a new date. Seniors will now walk the stage on Friday, June 5 at 8 p.m. at the Jeff Traylor Stadium on the campus of the high school. Due to the 25% maximum occupancy required by the state, each graduate is limited to five guests. Each graduate will have their temperature taken prior to entering the ceremony. The district said if a graduate has a temperature over 100, they will not be allowed to participate per CDC guidelines.

Gladewater High School modified its graduation ceremony to include custom senior signs and a unique parade to celebrate student’s accomplishments with the community which will be held on May 29.