Lindale seeking help cleaning vandalized veteran’s memorial

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – The sponsors of the Lindale Veterans Memorial are asking for help in finding a company that can clean the monument.

The granite memorial was egged Halloween night, according to the official Facebook page, and the stone has been stained by the eggs.

Anyone with information about cleaning companies is urged to call 903-279-5612 or message the page through Facebook.

Anyone with any information about the vandals is urged to call Lindale police or the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

Posted by Lindale Veterans Memorial on Saturday, November 2, 2019

