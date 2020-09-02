Lindale man stabbed to death in Illinois, McAllen man in jail

GALESBURG, Illinois (KETK) – A McAllen man is in jail in Galesburg, Illinois, accused of stabbing to death a Lindale man.

According to Galesburg police, Gregory Acosta, 28, of Lindale was killed in an early morning stabbing Wednesday morning in a parking lot.

Police say he was stabbed multiple times in the torso and dropped off at a local emergency room. He was then transferred to a hospital in Peoria, where he was pronounced dead.

A second victim, a 33-year-old man from Perry, Missouri, was injured in that same incident.

Julio C. Flores, 25, McAllen was arrested after an investigation.

He is in the Knox County, Illinois, jail on one charge of murder and two of charges of aggravated battery.