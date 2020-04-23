Lindale ISD ‘Grant Patrol’ holds drive-by parade to award $35,000 to educators

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – The annual Lindale ISD “Grant Patrol” had to get creative in light of COVID-19. Despite inclement weather, that didn’t stop them from giving away grants to teachers who deserved it.

Back in January, teachers submitted creative ideas to make learning more meaningful for students. Now, the Lindale ISD Education Foundation awards more than $35,000 to educators to implement new ideas for classroom projects.

Giving away the grants were a team made up of LISD staff members and volunteers. They went from house to house handing out grants, flowers, and balloons.

One of the recipients was Leslie Dowdle who said she she was surprised to hear she got the award.

“You get excited as soon as you hear it, so I was in the house and I could hear all the horns blasting. I live on a really tiny country road so I knew something was going on. Everybody coming through, it was excited I had neighbors standing out in front of their house wondering what was going, ” said Dowdle.

Dowdle said she’s ready to put the grant money to good use by creating a project to help students at Velma Penny Elementary School.

“Managing emotions through Mindfulness. Mindfulness is something that I already teach to my students in our counseling lessons. Dealing with their emotions being able to express it. Being able to be mindful of the present moment and being able to process everything,” she said.

Dowdle is a counselor for first through third graders. She will use the money to buy kid-friendly books that will improve children’s mental health. She’s one of nine instructors whose innovative ideas will make a big impact on student’s lives.