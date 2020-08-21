Lindale ISD board votes to lower property tax rate

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – The Lindale ISD Board of Trustees has voted to lower the property tax rate at a special meeting Thursday evening.

Property tax rates will be lowered by 10 cents. This is the fifth time LISD Board of Trustees have lowered the tax rate since 2011.

“The Lindale ISD Board of Trustees have cut the tax rate again,” said Superintendent, Stan Surratt. “But, this time, it might be the biggest tax rate reduction ever.”

Surratt attributes the tax cut to strong economic growth in Lindale, and said projections are that the growth will continue.

“Because of our growth, this allowed the Board to lower the tax rate,” said Surratt. “Unless something changes with state law, Lindale should be able to lower the tax rate again next year. I believe Lindale ISD could soon have the lowest tax rate in Smith County.”

In 2018, Lindale voters passed a bond including a four-cent tax increase to the tax rate. The bond election allowed for classroom and cafeteria expansions at the high school, a new auxiliary gym and a multi-purpose in-door practice facility.

LISD also renovated Eagle Stadium and tennis facilities, expanded many parking lots across the district and enhanced security improvements.

“Just two years later, the school board is now cutting the tax rate by ten cents,” said Surratt. “This is just a testament of our community growth. There are a lot of positive things happening in Lindale. Strong economic growth, great community support for its school system and an ‘A’ rated school district.”