Former Lindale coach arrested for improper relationship with student

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – A former assistant football coach at Lindale High School has been arrested and charged for having an improper relationship with a student, according to Smith County Judicial records

Blake Maddox was booked in Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $20,000 surety bond. He was released on the same day.

Maddox was a player on the UT Tyler baseball team for the 2018 national championship season and 2019 season. He was also a 2015 graduate of Brook Hill in Bullard.

According to Lindale ISD Superintendent Stan Surratt, the district was notified of allegations of an inappropriate relationship on January 28 and immediately began an investigation.

The district said Maddox resigned from his position before baseball season started and that it has turned over the results of its investigation to Lindale ISD police.

Surratt issued the following statement:

On January 28, 2020, Lindale ISD was alerted of a possible inappropriate relationship between an employee and a high school student. LISD administrators immediately began an investigation. The employee in question has resigned from the district and the results of the school investigation have been turned over to the Lindale ISD Police department and the Smith County District Attorney’s office. The Lindale ISD Police department did a more extensive investigation into this matter. A warrant for arrest has been executed, therefore, Lindale ISD will not comment any further about this incident or former employee. The mission of Lindale ISD is to provide a safe and secure environment for all students and staff. I am proud of the prompt attention and the work of Lindale High School administrators and of the efforts of the Lindale ISD Police Department. Stan Surratt, Lindale ISD Superintendent

