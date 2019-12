EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — San Antonio based Décor IQ donated a lighted Christmas tree to the El Paso International Airport.

They did so to honor the memory of the 22 people lost in the August 3 mass shooting.

The display is a 30-foot sculptural tree made up of 22 panels of lights.

The tree was assembled on Tuesday and will remain on display at EPIA until January 7, 2020.