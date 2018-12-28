Liberty Bell will be open to tourists despite government shutdown

Breaking News
Two national landmarks in Philadelphia will be back in business Friday, despite the partial government shutdown.

The city’s Independence Hall and Liberty Bell Center were closed after the shutdown kicked in, but city officials say the two sites will re-open on Friday, thanks to a donation from Visit Philadelphia.

The non-profit donated enough money to keep the sites open from Friday through Sunday.

The group, which promotes Philadelphia’s tourism, donated about $32,000 to the National Park Service.

