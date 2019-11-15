Legionnaire’s disease confirmed cases raised to 8; NET Health awaiting water test results from CDC

TYLER, Texas (KETK) The number of Legionnaire’s disease cases has been increased, making the total now eight.

Back at the end of October, NET Health confirmed there were seven cases of the disease linked to the East Texas State Fair.

Five possible cases were identified at that time. One of those has now been confirmed; the other four have been dismissed.

Water samples were sent to the CDC in Atlanta, Georgia on November 11.

NET Health has no involvement in the testing processes. The results will be made public when they are returned to NET Health.

They are continuing to communicate with all vendors who possessed access to water while operating within Harvey Hall during fair time, as well as with attendees who were in close proximity to the known cases.

If you have attended or are planning to attend future events at Harvey Hall, it does not mean you have or will contract Legonnaire’s disease.

The disease is only spread when water droplets that contain the Legionella bacteria are dispersed in the air and are breathed by a person.

Transmission of Legionnaire’s Disease does not occur person-to-person.

If you live in the Northeast Texas region and have questions about Legionnaires’ disease, please call the Disease Surveillance Division at NET Health at (903) 595 – 1350.