LEFT OUT IN THE COLD: City Council approves new ordinances for animal neglect

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- The cold, just like for humans, can be extreme for your pets.

Every year nearly 3,000 animals are rescued by the City of Tyler, and Council members are taking notice.

On Wednesday, the city council approved new regulations for animal neglect, making it a criminal offense. The goal is to hold people responsible for the care they give their animals.

Pets not getting enough food, not having proper shelter, or proper sanitation are all problems law enforcement officials say they see too often.

“I try to use our office as a way to help these people as best we can, not only do we try to take care of our citizens on two legs but we want to take care of our citizens on four,” says Constable Josh Joplin, Precinct 4.

Earlier in the week, Constable Joplin says he received several calls and messages, alerting him to a dog chained outside in the cold.

Constable Josh Joplin responds to situation on Facebook post.



Joplin says looking at the animal, he felt the chain was too short and heavy for the animal “to maintain posture.”

“That night it was actually 36 degrees in the cold when i got there and it was reaching 32 by the time we decided to remove the dog. I do not believe that dog would not have survived the night,” explains Joplin.

Joplin says there is currently an investigation into why the animal was left outside, but the dog is doing well.

His main concern is for animals that are left outside, leashed to fences, exposed to the elements, and neglected. It’s an issue animal experts are taking straight to the city council.

Shawn Markmann with Tyler Animal Services, appeared in front of the city council, urging for a change to the current ordinances. Explaining there should be detailed definitions as to what proper care for animals should be.

“This gives us a touchstone so that we can actually look at and say this is proper shelter for an animal versus a tarp laid out across the side of the house or a piece of plywood,” explains Markmann, “this actually gives us definitions officers can use as they go out and do actually welfare investigations.”

The new change will also classify “animal neglect” as a Class C misdemeanor.

“Our job, is to come alongside these folks, educate them first, gain voluntary compliance and enforce if need be,” says Markmann.

With the new requirements, animal experts hope more pets will receive the attention they need. Pet professionals say if you have animals and need help caring for them, to reach out to local shelters.