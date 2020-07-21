Lawsuit claims UT Tyler Dean sexually harassed faculty members

TYLER, Texas (KETK) The University of Texas at Tyler is under fire for their alleged mishandling of a sexual misconduct investigation involving the now Dean of the College of Education and Psychology, Dr. Wesley Hickey.

Two women, Laura Owens and Dr. Jennifer Jones, claim they were subject to sexual harassment by Dr. Hickey over multiple years while working at UT Tyler.

The lawsuit was filed on July 2nd, stating the women had been receiving “offensive, unwelcome, and persistent sexual advances” over the last four years.

Both women filed a Title IX complaint against Hickey. Ultimately, the university found that he had engaged in sexual misconduct but not to the point of it being considered harassment. Jones and Owens say he was never reprimanded for his actions despite evidence presented against him. At the time of allegations, he is thought to have been a consideration for his current job as Dean.

According to the Director of the Office of Compliance, the investigators were “rushed,” under a “ton of stress,” and “pressure to get it done” by University Administration because of the then ongoing search for a new Dean, which resulted in Hickey’s promotion.

KETK sat down with Justin Roberts from Roberts & Roberts who talked us through the protections under Title IX.

“Typically you have a duty under this title to take corrective action. Make sure you figure out what happened and that it won’t happen again,” said Roberts. “That is unclear if that really happened here. There is suggestion that this gentleman was about to be promoted and that is why they didn’t do certain things they should have done.”

We reached out to UT Tyler for a statement but have not received a comment from them at this time.