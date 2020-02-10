Lawmakers introduce bill to make Holy Bible Tennessee’s official state book

In this July 5, 2019 Bibles are displayed in Miami. Religious publishers say President Trump’s most recently proposed tariffs on Chinese imports could result in a Bible shortage. That’s because millions of Bibles, some estimates put it at 150 million or more, are now printed in China each year. Critics of a proposed tariff say it would not only make the Bible more expensive for consumers, it would also hurt the evangelical efforts of Christian organizations that give away Bibles as part of their ministry. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WGHP) — Lawmakers in Nashville have introduced a bill to make the Holy Bible Tennessee’s official state book, WJHL reports.

Sen. Mark Pody (R – Lebanon) and Rep. Jerry Sexton (R – Bean Station) introduced the legislation in their respective chambers last week.

This is the first time since 2016 that lawmakers have proposed this type of legislation.

During that time, then-Governor Bill Haslam vetoed the proposal, saying it violates a clause in the First Amendment.