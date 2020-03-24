LATEST UPDATES: Trump wants country reopened by Easter

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – Members of the White HOuse Coronavirus Task Force give the daily briefing on the illness’ spread in the U.S. and continuing efforts to combat it.

In the briefing, Trump set an Easter deadline for some restrictions to be lifted, adding “We’re working very hard to make that a reality.”

“Ultimately the goal is to ease the guidelines and open things up to very large sections of our country as we near the end of our historic battle with the invisible enemy,” Trump said during a White House briefing Tuesday. “It’ll go on for a while, but we’ll win. We’ll win.”

Later in the briefing, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, called the goal, which is 19 days from Tuesday, “very flexible.”

“You can look at a date, but you have to be very flexible, on a day-by-day and week-by-week basis,” he said.