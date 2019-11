Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Clinic Chief Nurse Lee Ann Jean-Louis extracts Influenza Virus Vaccine, FluzoneAE, from a 5 ml. vial.

LAREDO, Texas (KETK) – State health officials have confirmed that the first pediatric death from the flu in Texas was a child from Laredo.

The 5-year-old child did not receive the 2019-2020 influenza vaccine and was not protected from the virus.

The flu season officially began October 1. The City of Laredo began vaccinating in September.

State health officials say flu activity continues to be prevalent and is currently at an average level when compared to last year’s flu season.