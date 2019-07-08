Lanes of Broadway to be closed in downtown Tyler for three months to replace sewer pipe

1  of  2
Downtown Tyler could see more congestion build over the next three months with the City of Tyler closing lanes and an intersection of Broadway near the downtown square.

The closing was announced by the City of Tyler in a release. It is needed to replace a portion of a storm sewer pipe beneath South Broadway from West Erwin Street to south of West Elm Street.

Photo: City of Tyler

The project will last until Monday, September 9.

The outside southbound lane of Broadway Avenue will be closed in this area for the entire duration of the replacement.

In addition, portions of the sidewalk on the southwest corner of Broadway and Erwin will be closed to pedestrian traffic. The west side of the intersection of Broadway and Elm will be closed to both vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

The schedule is subject to change, pending weather or other unforeseen issues.

