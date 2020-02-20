Lake Tyler boat ramps closed due to boating hazards from recent rains

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Due to recent rains, the City of Tyler Water Utilities is temporarily closing all public boat ramps on Lake Tyler and Lake Tyler East.

Ramps are being closed due to boating hazards resulting from debris washed into the lakes by the recent rains and to reduce damage resulting from erosion of the shoreline caused by boat wakes. In addition, the lakes are closed to boat traffic from lake residents.

The ramps will be closed until further notice. Tyler Water Utilities anticipates reopening the ramps once the lake levels recede.