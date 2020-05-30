Lake of the Ozarks pool partier tests positive for COVID-19; hundreds potentially exposed

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (WDAF) — A positive COVID-19 case has been confirmed after a crowded pool party in the Lake of the Ozarks last weekend.

Photos of the pool party at Backwater Jacks went viral, drawing intense backlash from the public, health officials and government leaders.

Friday afternoon, the Camden County Health Department was notified that a Boone County, Missouri resident who attended the party tested positive for COVID-19.

“The case arrived here on Saturday and developed illness on Sunday, so was likely incubating illness and possibly infectious at the time of the visit,” read a statement posted on the Camden County Health Department’s Facebook page.

Because there were a large number of people potentially exposed to the virus, the Camden County Health Department is publicly releasing where the resident was during the weekend.

