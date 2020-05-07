Lake Jacksonville remains closed to swimming, beach activities until further notice

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The City of Jacksonville has announced that it is keeping Lake Jacksonville closed to swimming and beach activities until further notice.

This applies to both the Recreation/ Concession Stand areas, Kiwanis Park, and other swimming areas accessible from City and County roads.

Fishing tournaments continue to be banned as they are considered public gatherings, just as tournament use of golf courses are banned,in accordance with Governor Abbott’s Executive Orders.

The lake remains open to other boating activities and personal watercraft, and picnic areas remain open for public use with safe social distancing practices. These include keeping a safe distance of 6 feet or more from other occupants, washing hands consistently, and the recommended use of face masks.

In response to incidences of public disregard of closed areas marked by signage, the city has installed temporary barriers to prevent individuals from entering closed areas.

“It is a City ordinance violation to disregard barriers enforceable with a citation,” said Police Chief Joe Williams. “Please abide by these temporary restrictions to keep yourself and others safe.”

The barriers are intended to be an effective deterrent while not obstructing the views of lawful Lake-goers.

“The city takes the health and safety of all park and Lake users very seriously,” said Mayor Randy Gorham. “We want our residents and our visitors to enjoy the lake and to obey the law.”