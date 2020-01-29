Breaking News
Nacogdoches teenager identified as victim in Lufkin shooting, remains in critical condition

Labradoodle joins Hopkins Co. EMS team as therapy dog

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Meet the newest member fo the Hopkins County EMS crew: Dixie the labradoodle!

Dixie will be serving in the capacity of a therapy dog.

She will be there to make a difference in the lives of EMTs, paramedics, and first responders and the communities they serve.

They hope Dixie will add emotional comfort and therapy services to those in need during times of high stress, crisis situations and post traumatic events.

Dr. I.L. Balkcom and his wife Deborah generously purchased Dixie at the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation Gala and donated her to the organization.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories