Kroger stores dealing with Christmas glitch in the credit card system

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Last-minute Christmas dinner shoppers at Kroger may not be so jolly due to a glitch in their credit card system.

The company has dealt with glitches all day, an employee at Roanoke Kroger told WFXR. It is creating a hassle for customers using a credit card, debit card, or gift card to purchase food.

While the company is permitting purchases with plastic, there may be a glitch that spurs a whole reboot in the system.

The employee said there is about a 30-minute wait time in the lines, but your stay could be longer if your transaction is caught in a glitch.

Due to the grinch or glitch in the system, gift cards are not being sold at this time, the employee said.