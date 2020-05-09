KINDNESS IN A CRISIS: Good news about East Texans in troubling times

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With the spread of coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19, overtaking so much of our lives these days, good news is sorely needed to help push back against fear and worry.

One such piece of good news centers around Sibyl Vickers, a 99-year-old Pittsburg woman who beat COVID-19 with an unassailable spirit.

Vickers has seen and survived much in her life. She lived through two world wars and the Great Depression that came between them, lost her eyesight 30 years ago, and has since lost some of her hearing.

She can now add COVID-19 to that list.

Hand sanitizer has become a much-lauded weapon in the arsenal to help the rest of us avoid Sibyl’s plight. It has also become increasingly hard to find.

Enter the good folks at Lone Star Super Gas in Kilgore, who with the help of Kinsey Pharmacy, have begun manufacturing Lonestar1886, a sanitizer disinfectant. Besides helping East Texans fight back the coronavirus, sales of the sanitizer will also help the East Texas Crisis Center, with a portion of proceeds from each sale going to the center that helps absued women and children.

Grocery store workers have become front-line workers in our current, strange reality. Brookshire Grocery Company has recognized this by giving its employees tangible signs of appreciation, in the form of bonuses and emergency pay.

More traditional first responders – police and firefighters – have strayed from their usual forms of community service by providing birthday parades for East Texas children unable to celebrate with friends.

High school seniors, out of school since the pandemic hit, have taken to visiting seniors at nursing homes, who can no longer receive visitors – except through glass panes.

These are our neighbors, all trying to adapt to a world that is radically different than it was only a few months ago.

Take a look at their stories, and celebrate with us as East Texans find a multitude of ways to show kindness in a crisis.