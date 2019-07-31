Kilgore water plant back online, discolored water safe to drink

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore Surface Water Treatment Plant re-opened at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning after undergoing major renovations the past nine months.

Due to the increase of water into the systems, residents may see discolored water coming from faucets. Officials say the water is still completely safe.

“The red tinge that people might see in their water is just iron and doesn’t represent a safety hazard,” explains Clay Evers, Director of Public Works for the City of Kilgore. “It can be helpful to run the outside faucets for a while if you are experiencing discolored water or use a water filter system such as Brita or Pur.”

Evers also said that the discoloration should be cleared up in just a few days. He said that if citizens continue to experience it after a few days to contact City Hall at (903)-984-5081.

“We know this can be concerning for citizens when they turn on their tap and its discolored, but we’re excited to have the surface water treatment plant back up and running. It has had a couple of millions dollars’ worth of renovations and upgrades which will make a great difference to how our Water Department operates. We just ask that people have patience, as it will take a few days to return to normal,” says Kilgore City Manager, Josh Selleck.