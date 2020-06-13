Kilgore ‘trap house’ raid nets 3 in custody, ‘treasure trove’ of drugs, money

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – A multi-agency raid on a Kilgore “trap house” has landed three men in the Gregg County Jail on drug charges.

On Tuesday, Kilgore Police department, Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, Longview Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Texas Anti-Gang Task Force executed a search warrant on a suspected “trap house,” or location where drugs were being stored, at 322 Parkwood Street just outside of Kilgore.

During the search, investigators found what Kilgore police termed “a large amount of drugs and money” along with “a treasure trove of other evidence” linking the suspects to their alleged activities.

Arrested and charged were:

Brodrick Thomas, 30, of Kilgore, charged with three counts of manufacture with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one count of possession of marijuana in an amount between 50-2,000 lbs.;

Patrick Toliver, 28, of Longview, charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in an amount between 50-2,000 lbs., two counts of manufacture with intent to deliver, and a blue warrant, or parole revocation warrant;

Jeremy Townlin, 28, of Kilgore, charged with three counts of manufacture with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana in an amount between 50-2,000 lbs., a blue warrant out of Austin, and three counts of failure to appear from Nacogdoches County.

The drugs seized in the raid included:

Cocaine products (powder and crack) – approx. 88.277g and 45.485g

Hydrocodone – 21.5 tablets

Two bottles of Promethazine syrup (Street name is lean)

Marijuana – approx. 66 lbs.

Nerds Ropes – approx. 311 ounces

Grape Stone Patch Gummies – approx. 955 grams

Cherry Stone Patch Gummies – approx. 778 grams

Bodega candy – approx. 833 grams

Police say the candies seized were infused with THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, and that such candies are often marketed toward children.