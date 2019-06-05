Kilgore to unveil refurbished city pool with free swim and 'dive in' movie

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) - The City of Kilgore will unveil its newly remodeled city pool with a ribbon cutting and free "dive in" movie Saturday.

The Kilgore City Pool will be open for free swim from 7-7:45 p.m., followed by an official ribbon cutting. Patrons can then sit back, relax in the shallow end of the pool and watch the new family friendly film, "How to Train your Dragon: The Hidden World."

"We're ecstatic to have the Kilgore City Pool open for the summer with all the remodel improvements that we've made. It provides a lot more space for families, new slides for the kids and upgrades to the infrastructure – including ADA access, which was a big goal of this project," said Kilgore City Manager Josh Selleck.

"It's exciting to see the pool restored to the same glory as when it first opened in 1936. All the hard work that went in to getting it modernized and upgraded is truly appreciated - it is going to see a lot of use this summer," stated Mayor Ronnie Spradlin.

For the first 250 children aged 12 or under, there will be a free pool toy, courtesy of Mayor Spradlin, to help commemorate the occasion and add to the fun of the evening. There will also be free kids' snow cones on offer thanks to local favorite, Charlie's' Snoballs.

Local businessman and musician Fred Gebhardt of Kilgore Mercantile & Music is helping out with the sound for the movie.

Lawn chairs and picnic blankets are encouraged, but no outside food or drink will be allowed.