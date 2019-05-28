Kilgore PD seeks information in theft

The Kilgore Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect or suspects for questioning in an ongoing theft investigation.

On Thursday May 16, between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., a 2018 camouflage Kubota utility vehicle was stolen from a residence in the 1000 block of South Danville Road.

Anyone with information about this theft or persons possibly involved is urged to contact Detective Tim Dukes at 903-218-6904, or by e-mail at Charles.dukes@cityofkilgore.com. Please reference case #1905-1483.

You may also contact the Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or text your anonymous tip to 847411+KILGORE+yourtip. Again refer to case #1905-1483.