Kilgore PD seeking theft suspect

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person allegedly involved in a theft.

Police say the male suspect was involved in a July 22 theft in the 600 block of Parkview at 3 a.m.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is urged to contact Detective Stephen Goodson at 903-218-6903 or by email at stephen.goodson@cityofkilgore.com.

You may also contact the Gregg County Crimestoppers at 903-236-STOP or you can text your anonymous tip to 847411+KILGORE+your tip. Refer to KPD Incident #2007-1326.