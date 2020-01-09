Kilgore man sentenced to 11 years for evading arrest in 2019 high speed chase

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Kilgore man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison after a Harrison County jury convicted him Wednesday of evading arrest/detention with a motor vehicle.

Richar Landaverde was convicted and sentenced in the 71st District Court after a two-day trial that resulted from a 2019 high-speed chase across two states.

On June 15, 2019, troopers with the Louisiana State Police attempted to stop Landaverde in Bossier City after confirming the vehicle he was driving had been reported stolen out of Longview.

Troopers attempted the stop on Interstate 20 at Industrial Drive. The ensuing pursuit of Landaverde lasted for approximately 45 minutes throughout Bossier and Caddo Parishes before entering into Texas.

After entering Texas, LSP troopers continued their pursuit and were joined by officers with Waskom PD and deputies from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

In Texas, Landaverde began driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of IH-20 for approximately 5 miles before crossing back over to the correct lane of travel.

As the vehicle entered into Marshall, officers with Marshall PD joined.

Landaverde then began driving northbound in the southbound lanes of U.S. 59 for approximately four miles, before crossing back into the correct lane of traffic. At U.S. 59 and U.S. 80, Landaverde struck a motorist, which caused his vehicle to be disabled.

Harrison County deputies and Marshall PD officers took him into custody.

Among the evidence presented at Landaverde’s trial was video footage of, among other things, his ramming an LSP patrol car.

Landaverde still faces the following charges in Caddo Parish in Louisiana: