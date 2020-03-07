Kilgore man charged in double murder of mother, aunt

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Kilgore man has been charged with double murder in connection with the slayings of his mother and aunt.

Jermaine Wheat, 33, is in the Gregg County Jail on bonds totaling $3.5 million, charged with capital murder of multiple persons, burglary of a habitation, and making a false alarm or report of an emergency.

The charges stem from the October 9 murders of Daisy and Karen Sue Wheat of Kilgore, 68 and 63 respectively, in an on Pine Burr Lane.

Officers took Jermaine Wheat into custody two blocks away from the complex where the women died.

He is reportedly the son of Karen Wheat.