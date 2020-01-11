Kilgore cleaning up storm damage, brush trucks will be out Monday

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The City of Kilgore has begun cleaning up from Friday night’s storms.

On Facebook, Kilgore police said it appears that “we sustained more residential damage than originally believed.”

KPD said the city will be doing damage assessments in the area Saturday. Those efforts may include launching a drone.

Residents with immediate needs are urged to contact the police department’s non-emergency number, 903-983-1559, for help or for information about where to get assistance.

The city will dispatch brush trucks Monday to help residents clean up damage from Friday night’s storms.

In a Facebook post, KPD said brush trucks will begin picking up debris in neighborhoods Monday morning.

Residents are asked to help in the effort by cutting large limbs into smaller pieces and placing them close to the street.

Debris must be natural vegetation. No debris containing building materials will be picked up.

KPD also is warning residents about potential scammers taking advantage of vulnerable people in need.

“Remember,” KPD warned, “be very cautious in using contractors who are soliciting door to door, we’re already seeing them roaming the neighborhoods.”

Contractors should be able to provide proof of bonding, state licensing, and insurance.