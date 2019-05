City of Kilgore

Kilgore, Texas (KETK) - The Kilgore City Pool will not be open for Memorial Day festivities.

According to the city employees, the pool opening is delayed due to the recent amount of rain.

June 1 is the target opening day. Updates will be made on the Kilgore City Facebook page.

The Lazy Splash Ranch is open 7 days a week and city employees encourage the community to use it during the hot weather.